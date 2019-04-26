EASTON - Michael Paul William Bixby, of Easton, passed away on April 7, 2019, after a long 25 year battle with the diseases of addiction and bipolar disorder. He was 36.

Michael is survived by a family who will miss him dearly: his son, Remi Bixby; parents: Keith and Nisee Ayers; grandmothers: Dorene Cochrane, of Tucson, AZ; Barbara Ayers, of Easton, MD; an ex-wife, Jessica Bixby (mother of Remi); his companion, Megan Neaton Omohundro, and her children; birth father, Bernie Bixby, of Star Lake, NY; and by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family throughout the world.

A Celebration of the Life of Michael Bixby will be held Saturday, May 4, 10 o'clock at Christ Church in Easton. This is the place where he was introduced to a relationship with his Higher Power; and where he would grow in his faith over the last years of his life. The service will be casual, so please come as you are. All are welcome to attend. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to Christ Church Recovery Ministry, 111 South Harrison Street, Easton, MD.

For full obituary, please visit https://www.lastingtributesfuneralcare.com/m/obituaries/Michael-Bixby/Memories Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary