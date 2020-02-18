|
Michael R. Guiles of Easton, MD died unexpectedly on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the age of 53.
Born on November 28, 1966 in San Diego, CA, he was the son of the late Eileen Winn Guiles.
Michael was a decorated U.S. Marine. He attended recruit training aboard MCRD San Diego with 3rd Bn in 1985 and was Medically Discharged in 2001 achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. The units Michael was with while serving for 15 years were 1st Bn 5th Marines, 2nd Bn 5th Marines, 2nd Bn 4th Marines, 2nd Bn 9th Marines, and School of Infantry West. Michael went on 5 deployments while active duty, participating in Operation Restore Hope and Operation Earnest Will. Michaels Awards include: Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal(x3), Combat Action Ribbon, Joint Meritorious Unit Award (x2), Good Conduct Medal (x5), Sea Service Ribbon (x5), Kuwait Liberation Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal. Michael held many billets within his service such as Rifleman, Grenadier, Designated Marksman, Radioman, Squad Leader, Platoon Sergeant, and Executive Officer. Michael was well respected and looked at as a go getter from both his peers and seniors appointed over him. Michael loved the Marine Corps so much he planned on doing 30 years.
After his service in the Marine Corps, Michael dedicated the next 15 years to the Young Marines organization. He served as a parent volunteer to Commanding Officer and Battalion Commander for the Temecula Valley Young Marines and the Southern California Regiment. President George W. Bush, Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, and California Congressman Darrell Issa recognized Michael as Volunteer of the Year for his dedication and over 5000 hours in 9 years to the youth in California and nationwide. In 2011 Michael joined the Young Marines Headquarters office in Washington DC and relocated his family to the Eastern Shore of Maryland.
In Maryland he continued his work volunteering with the Maryland Defense Force. Michael assisted in training and education as the Training Officer in Section D 5/7 and held the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3 (CWO3, "Chief"). Chief Guiles received various awards with MDDF in the 5 years he volunteered including the Military Emergency Management Specialist Badge, MDDF Achievement Ribbon, MDDF Aid to Civil Authorities Ribbon, MDDF Community Emergency Response Team Ribbon, MDDF Professional Development Ribbon, MDDF Physical Fitness Ribbon, MDDF Initial Entry Training Ribbon. Chief Guiles was motivated by the challenges of MDDF and he respected the uniform.
Michael also pursued his dreams of being an entrepreneur with Ace Scuba Diving and Castlebridge Operations Management Service (COMS), his disabled veteran owned company, following his dreams to continue to serve others.
Michael is survived by his wife of 29 years, Stephanie Hutchins Guiles; two sons, Joshua Guiles, currently serving in the US Army, and Nicholas Guiles, currently serving in the US Marine Corps. He is also survived by his sisters, Laurie Pappas of Simi Valley, CA., and Patti Marks of Litchfield Park, AZ., and his nephews Brandon and Bryan Becker. His in-laws Jim and Dessa Hutchins of Sun Lakes, AZ., brother-in-law and sister-in-law Stephen and Miya Hutchins of Santee, CA.
A memorial service with military honors will be held on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 12:00pm at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, 106 Shamrock Road, Chester, MD 21619.
Final services will be at a later date in California and Arlington National Cemetery.
Those wishing to make a donation in Michael's honor may be directed to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Attn: Development, 875 N. Randolf St., Ste 225, Arlington, VA 22203.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020