Michael Robert McCauley


1959 - 2019
Michael Robert McCauley Obituary
Michael Robert McCauley of Greensboro, MD passed away on September 14, 2019.

Born on October 4, 1959 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Howard D. and Barbara Bresnahan McCauley. He worked as a battery man for Giant Food Inc. Mr. McCauley was a life long avid fan of the Washington Redskins, Nationals, Wizards and Capitals.

He is survived by his daughters, Darla Jean McCauley and Michaela McCauley; a son, Gene McCauley; a sister, Karen Edwards; a sister, Terrie Kelemecz and an aunt, June Bresnahan, as well and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined.

Arrangements by: Fleegle & Helfenbein Funeral Home, 106 W. Sunset Ave., Greensboro, MD.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 18, 2019
