Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Michelle W. Seville Obituary
EASTON - Michelle Westerfield Seville, 50, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at her home in Easton, MD. Michelle was born on August 12, 1968 in Virginia, to Michael Seville of Cambridge, MD, and the late Lynn Aylor.
Michelle worked as a deputy clerk for the Circuit Court for Queen Anne's County for 15 years. Michelle truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; reading a good book, cooking and spending time with her friends and family, and enjoying the outdoors.
She is survived by her sons: Christopher Westerfield, of Centreville, MD; Tyler Westerfield, of Easton, MD; granddaughter, Riley Westerfield; sister, Julie Costagliola; and brother, Tony Seville.
Family, friends, and all other lives who were touched by Michelle are invited to gather for a memorial service at 12 p.m. on Thursday, February 28 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison Street, Easton, MD. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. A graveside service will follow the funeral at East New Market Cemetery.
For online tributes, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019
