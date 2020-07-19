Mignonette "Minnie" M. Hall, 86, of Fishing Creek passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury. She was born on Taylors Island on December 12, 1933 and was a daughter of the late Phillip Anthony Hughes and Mazie Corbman Hughes.



Minnie graduated in 1951 from Cambridge High School. On June 20, 1952 she married Robert "Bobby" Hall. Sr., who passed away on October 27, 2015. She worked with her husband at G.W. Hall Seafood as bookkeeper and did payroll for employees. She was best known as an exquisite baker. She made many wedding cakes and other pastries for events that were absolutely delectable. In her free time she enjoyed reading, and playing bingo. She also attended Hosier Memorial United Methodist church. Minnie will be remembered for her overwhelming kindness and honesty.



She is survived by three children; her son Robert "Robin" William Hall, Jr. and wife Carrie, grandson Brandon Hall and wife Jackie, and great-grandchildren Madison and Henry; her son Bryan Lee Hall and wife Jessica, granddaughter Amber Larmore and husband Toby, great-grandchildren Sienna, Arden and Jackson, grandson Derek Hall and wife Jessica, great-grandchildren Eliana and Briggs and grandson Dillon Hall; her daughter Tammy Luthy and husband Daniel, granddaughter Alison Cherry and partner Adam Corkran, great-grandchildren Luke, Beau and Ryleigh, grandson Garrett Luthy and wife Kristina, and great-granddaughters Verena and Scarlet. She is also survived by a brother Howard (Sammy) Hughes and wife Kitty, three sisters Phyllis Shockley, Elsie Jones and Evelyn Bloom and numerous nieces and nephews. Beside her parents and her husband, Minnie is preceded in death by two brothers Guy Hughes, and Alfred Hughes, and two sisters Beulah Blades and Lottie Willoughby and a nephew Phillips Blades.



Honorary pallbearers will be Garrett Luthy, Brandon Hall, Derek Hall, Dylan Hall, Toby Larmore, and Adam Corkran.



A graveside service will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 2 pm at Bucktown Churchyard with Rev. Joe Kelly officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.



