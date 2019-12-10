|
|
|
Mildred Elaine Allard, 93, of Church Creek passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at her home. She was born in Owings Mills on March 20, 1926 to the late Henry C. Hipsley and Hilda Shreeve Hipsley.
Mildred graduated from Franklin High School. Upon graduating high school, she attended beauty school, and for many years she worked as a Beautician. On June 8, 1946, she married James G. Allard, who passed away on January 15, 2005. Mildred enjoyed laughing, joking, and people watching. She also enjoyed arts and crafts, being on the water, boating, and going to the beach. Mildred loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She wanted everyone to remember that life is a merry-go-round, but it is what you make it, so live one day at a time. Mildred was a past member of the Church Creek Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary, with which she loved to volunteer.
Mildred is survived by her grandsons Jesse P. Allard and Travis J. Allard and his wife Amber; great grandchildren Alana Stevens, Liam Allard and Maximus Allard; brother Murray Hipsley and his significant other Patricia Shaub; nieces and nephews Susan Preston and her husband Ed, and their son Steven, Wayne Hipsley, his wife Angie, and their children Kary, Logan, Blake, and Parker, Donna Hipsley, her companion Glenn, and their children Paige and Grant, Kenny Hipsley, his wife Melinda, and their children Troy and Chad, and Steven Hipsley and his wife Sally. Besides her parents and her husband, Mildred is preceded in death by her sons Gary P. Allard and Brian S. Allard; a longtime companion, Earl Gaugh, who passed on June 27, 2017; and a brother Rowe Hipsley.
Pallbearers will be members of the family.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. with Rev. A. Delmer Willey, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Church Creek Volunteer Fire Company or to the ASPCA.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 13, 2019