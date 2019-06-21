Home

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
Mildred Hooker Vanderbyl

Mildred Hooker Vanderbyl Obituary
Mildred Hooker Vanderbyl "Mitzi" died on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. She was 60 years old.
She was born on April 12, 1959 in Easton, the daughter of the late Edwin and Ann Chatman Hooker.
Mitzi graduated from The Gunston School and also attended Brandywine College & Chesapeake College.
She married her partner in crime, Petrus "Pete" Vanderbyl in September of 1980.
She enjoyed her beloved dog, road trips to the beach, and putting smiles on everyone's faces.
Mitzi is survived by her son, Adrianus "John" Vanderbyl (Caitlyn), of Preston, MD; her sister, Kathleen Evans, of Barto, PA; her brother, Edwin Hooker, of Salisbury, MD; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 28, 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the or Caroline County Humane Society.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on June 23, 2019
