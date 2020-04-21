Home

Milton R. Chance Jr. Obituary
Milton Raymond Chance, Jr. passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 at his home. He was 84.

Mr. Chance was born on March 7, 1936 in Easton, Maryland; son of the late Milton Raymond Chance, Sr., and Cornelia Elizabeth Marshall Chance.

He proudly served in the United States Army (Korean War) and went on to serve in the Army Reserves. Milton married the former Victoria (Perkins) McCracken on June 6, 1987 and they made their home in Easton.

Mr. Chance was previously employed as the Fleet Maintenance Manager for Easton Utilities for many years until his retirement. Upon his retirement he worked part-time providing customer service at Chance's Service Center.

Milton was a member of the Easton Moose Lodge #1520, St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Trappe, and the United Methodist Church in St. Michaels.

He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years; Victoria Chance, their four children; Jay Edward Chance (Shelley) of Easton, MD; Ted Raymond Chance (Michelle) of Easton, MD; Thomas Wayne McCracken (Desiree) of Easton, MD; and Valerie Mary MacDonald (Philip) of Cordova, MD; his seven grandchildren, Ashley Walbrecher, Heather Chance, Caitlin Chance, Emma Chance, Charlie MacDonald, Jacob McCracken, Landon McCracken, and his four great-grandchildren, Quinn Walbrecher, Payton Walbrecher, Olivia Howes and Jackson Howes.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Ray Chance, his brother, Jack Edward Chance, and his sister, Patricia Chance.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Easton Volunteer Fire Department 315 Aurora Park Dr, Easton, MD 21601.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

For online condolences and to sign Milton's online guestbook please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 22, 2020
