Milton S. Greenwood, of Centreville, MD, passed away on March 18, 2020 at Corsica Hills Nursing Home. He was 83.
Born on April 24, 1936 in Easton, Maryland, He was the son of the late George Milton Greenwood and Viola Virginia Greenwood (Jones). Milton grew up in Centreville, MD and attended Centreville High School. Besides spending quality time with family and friends he enjoyed bowling, the outdoors, but most of all his passion for coaching men and women's softball teams and watching weekly softball games! Milton was known for his huge heart, wonderful soul and watching his grandchildren grow up.
Milton S. Greenwood is survived by his sons: Milton "Bo" Jr. (Amy) and Mark (Kitty), and his daughter Cheryl Willoughby (Dave). His grandchildren, who he lived for, Tiffaney Palmatary, Dustin and Benton Greenwood, Mark and Nick Greenwood, Larry Dutton, Penny Ursitti and Morgan, Mitchell and Matthew Willoughby. He is also survived by his nine loving great-grandchildren and one sister Shirley Greenwood Bedford.
His beloved wife, Gertie Mae Greenwood (Gant), four brothers and four sisters predeceased him.
While we are unable to hold services at this time, friends are encouraged to use our tribute wall as a guest book for the family. The family thanks everyone for their support and condolences.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maryland Modified Softball Hall of Fame, Attn: Johnny Stubbs, 109 Carriage Lane, Queenstown, MD 21658.
Published in The Star Democrat from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2020