Minnie Mae (Caldwell) Bell


1949 - 2019
Minnie Mae (Caldwell) Bell Obituary
Minnie Mae Bell of Federalsburg, MD passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare - The Pines in Easton, MD. She was 70.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 12:00pm at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD, with Pastor Brenda Richards officiating. The family will receive friends from 11-12pm on Saturday prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at Federal Hill Cemetery in Federalsburg, MD.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.

Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 4, 2019
