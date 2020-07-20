1/1
Myrle F. (Saulsbury) Ireland
Myrle Frances Ireland, 82, passed away on July 9, 2020 at her home in Easton.

She was born on August 22, 1937 in Easton, MD, the daughter of the late Joseph Yearsly Saulsbury and Elizabeth Murray Saulsbury.

Mrs. Ireland was an accomplished seamstress.

She married John Samuel Ireland on March 24, 1956 and they made their home in Easton.

Mrs. Ireland is survived by her children, Kirk Ireland and his fiance', Nichole, daughter, Kimi Granruth and her husband, Kevin and son, Kipper Ireland; grandchildren, Mike, Abigail and Zachary and 3 great-grandchildren. Also, brothers, Jimmy and Jerry and sisters, Sammy and Nancy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John S. Ireland.

The family would like to thank Myrle's friend and caregiver, Carolyn Cummings.

Due to Myrle's request, there will be no service. Remember her as you will.

For condolences and to sign the online guest book, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
