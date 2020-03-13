|
Myrtle F. George passed away on March 9, 2020 at her home in Marydel. Myrtle was 88 years old. Mrs. George was born in Clifton Hts., Pa and lived most of her life in Maryland, moving to the Eastern Shore in 2005. Myrtle is survived by 4 children: Nancy Carpenter of Grand Rapids, MI, Kenneth George, Sr. (Tina) of Marydel, MD, Charles George of Harper's Ferry, WV, and Mary Lynn George of Greensboro, MD, 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband, William C. George, a daughter, Cheryl, and 2 grandchildren, Kenneth George, Jr and Stephanie Cooper. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Denton Church of the Brethren, where a memorial service will be held at 12 noon on March 16, 2020. The interment will be private.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 15, 2020