ROYAL OAK - Nancy Ann Nichols, 81, of Royal Oak, MD passed away April 21, 2019 in the loving care of her family.

Twins Nancy and Betsy Jane were born July 30, 1937 to Arthur and Anita (Vecchi) Smith in Abington, Massachusetts. Two months later Anita died and the twins went to live with their paternal grandparents Ola and Mattie (Forbes) Smith. Nancy's sister died of encephalitis before her first birthday and Nancy was raised with her aunts Margie and Beverly and uncles Billy and Donald.

Nancy was a cheerleader and class secretary at Abington High School graduating in 1955. She met the love of her life, Frederick R. Nichols, of Rockland, Massachusetts, while working at Lynches Soda Fountain. Upon completing nursing school, Nancy and Fred were married on Feb. 28, 1959. A 60 year romance ensued, traversing the United States from Massachusetts to Kankakee, IL; Amherst, NH to Middleton, WI; Mooresville, NC to Steamboat Springs, CO, finally landing back east in Royal Oak, MD. Her fondest memories were of "The Farm" where they raised four children. With Fred traveling for work, Nancy was extremely capable, strong and resourceful caring for the children, the farm and the community through her work as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the hospital.

Family vacations took them to the beach or skiing in the mountains and after the kids left home Nancy and Fred enjoyed a once-in-a lifetime trip to Italy and annual vacations to Mexico during Colorado's mud seasons.

She was known for her kindness, homemade apple pies, horse-show punch and potato salad. She was quick to laugh, quick to smile, and was an extraordinary friend.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Frederick R. Nichols; children: Betty Ann Gildea (Christopher), Annapolis, MD; Janice Nichols, Alexandria, VA; David Utzman-Nichols (Lynn), Fort Collins, CO; Karen Wenning (John), Cross Plains, WI; grandchildren whom she adored: Megan and Elizabeth Gildea; Forest and Evan Utzman-Nichols; Gus and twins Kate and Oliver Wenning; and cousin, Carol DeFlavis, Abington, MA.

Nancy loved black coffee and sweets shared over laughter and friendship. Therefore, a Life Celebration service will be held at the Blue Crab Coffee House, 102 S. Fremont St., St. Michaels, MD 21663 on April 29 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice www.talbothospice.org, Alzheimer's Research , or a charity of your choosing.

