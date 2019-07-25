Home

Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Nancy Brittingham Dobson


1942 - 2019
Nancy Brittingham Dobson Obituary
Nancy Brittingham Dobson, passed away at Talbot Hospice in Easton, Maryland on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was 77 years old.

Born in Easton, MD on June 3, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Alice Brittingham.

Nancy has been a resident of Easton, MD all her life. In 1971, she met and married her husband of 48 years, William Kenneth Dobson. She most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Mrs. Dobson is survived by her husband, William Kenneth Dobson; children, Martin Robinson, and Joanne Linthicum; brother, Alan Brittingham; and grandson, Dalton Coppage. In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her daughter, Kristal Ann Coppage; son-in-law, Henry D. Linthicum IV; and four brothers: Donald, Lewis, Lawrence Jr., and Gary Brittingham.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10 am at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.

Online condolences may be made to: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on July 26, 2019
