Nancy Carroll Horsey of Easton passed away on October 17, 2019. She was 85.
Born November 21, 1933 she was the daughter of the late Anthony B. Carroll, Sr. and Edythe Meredith Carroll.
After attending Easton High School through her Junior year, she then graduated from Dover High School in 1951. In July 1951 she married Harvey Strickler Horsey II at Kate's Point Farm in Trappe. They made their home in Easton and raised four children who survive her; Becky Carrico (Joe), Bucky Horsey (Susan), Pamela Horsey and Stuart Horsey.
Nancy was very dedicated to her family, children, grandchildren (8) and great-grandchildren (2). She especially enjoyed her interactions with children. She was a teacher's assistant at St. Mark's Nursery School for many years and most recently volunteered as a kindergarten teacher assistant at Easton Elementary for teachers, Brenda Davidson and her granddaughter, Lauren C. Lane.
Nancy enjoyed playing tennis and bridge over the years with many dear friends as long as her body and health allowed. She also enjoyed traveling and enjoyed her many trips to Walt Disney World with her family. She also traveled extensively throughout the USA including Hawaii and Alaska; and traveled internationally to Europe, Japan and Hong Kong.
In addition to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she is survived by a sister Elizabeth C. Kresge of Greenville, SC and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 at 11am at St. Mark's Methodist Church in Easton, Maryland. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Easton Elementary - Dobson, 305 Glenwood Avenue, Easton, MD 21601 or Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019