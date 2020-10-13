Nancy Caskey Voss of Seaford, DE, and formerly of Denton, MD, passed away peacefully on October 6 at her home at Manor House. Nancy graduated from Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College) and married her college sweetheart, Jim Voss of Denton. They settled in Denton and raised their four children on their farm near Burrsville.
Nancy was involved in her community and in the life of St. Luke's United Methodist Church. Along with her husband, Jim, she was active in Democratic politics, serving on the local Central Committee and attending many national Democratic conventions.
Nancy taught Kindergarten at Preston Elementary for 21 years and was active in the Maryland Retired School Personnel Association where she served as Legislative Chair and President. She was named an Alumni Visitor to the Board of Trustees of Western Maryland College in 1978 and was elected a Trustee of the College in 1981, serving in that capacity for 32 years. The college honored her with the Alumna of the Year in 2004.
Nancy and Jim moved to the Manor House in Seaford in 2011 where they quickly became part of the community and enjoyed the many friendships and activities to be found there. Jim passed away in 2015. In addition to her husband, Nancy was predeceased by her daughter Margaret. She is survived by her sons, Michael, of Denton; Martin of Millsboro, DE; daughter, Martha Smith and husband Rupert of Ocean View, DE; granddaughter, Caroline Panzer and husband Joe and great-granddaughters Kaitlyn and Emma of Dagsboro, DE; and granddaughter Amina Benyoussef of Berwyn, MD.
A memorial service will be held at Noon on Saturday, October 24, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 100 S. 5th Avenue, Denton, MD with visitation at 11:00.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the James and Nancy Voss Scholarship Fund at McDaniel College, 2 College Hill, Westminster, MD 21157. To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com
.