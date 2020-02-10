Home

Nancy Crochran Strausburg

Nancy Crochran Strausburg Obituary
Nancy Crochran Strausburg passed away February 2, 2020 at her residence in Stuart, Florida. She was 75.

Born October 23, 1944 in Baltimore, MD. The daughter of G.L. "Bud" and Jean Crochran. She was married to Vance C. Strausburg on June 10, 1967 in St. Michaels, MD. Nancy graduated from Washington College, Chestertown, MD, in 1966. She worked at the Easton Memorial Hospital for 14 years in the human resources department. Nancy greatly enjoyed gardening, sailing and her pets at Broad Reach Farm in St. Michaels, MD.

Nancy is survived by her spouse Vance Strausburg of St. Michaels, MD; a son, Scott Charles Strausburg; a sister, Diane Crochran and a niece, Marina Keith, both of California. She was very close to her family and friends on the eastern shore of Maryland and Stuart, Florida.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Christ Episcopal Church in St. Michaels, MD.

In lieu of flowers, make expressions of sympathy to the Talbot Hospice Foundation, Inc., Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 11, 2020
