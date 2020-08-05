1/
Nancy H. Latham
A long-time resident of Easton, MD and Saltaire, NY, Nancy H. Latham passed peacefully on Saturday, August 1st. She is survived by three sons, Richard B. Latham, Jr. and his wife, Francie, Jeffrey G. Latham, and Stephen G. Latham and his wife, Lea, five grandchildren, and a sister, Susan H. Harrington. Mrs. Latham was predeceased by her husband, the Honorable Richard B. Latham, Sr.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at Oxford Cemetery, Oxford, MD.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send memorial contributions to Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Dr. Easton, MD 21601 or the Saltaire Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 5375, Bay Shore, NY 11706.

Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 5, 2020.
