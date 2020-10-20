1/1
Nancy Jane Willis
1941 - 2020
Nancy J. Willis of Denton, MD passed away at her home on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was 79 years old.

Born in Denton on January 2, 1941, Mrs. Willis was the daughter of the late Harry Rufus Fluharty, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Sharp Fluharty. Her husband, Robert "Bobby" E. Willis, died January 28, 2020.

A 1959 graduate of Caroline High School in Denton, Mrs. Willis worked for many years at Moore Lumber Co. in Easton, Lillies of the Field in Easton, and for A. Curtis Andrew Auction in American Corner. She was an accomplished seamstress and loved to crochet.

Mrs. Willis is survived by a daughter, Tina Lyn Thompson (Frank) of Denton; 2 grandsons, Michael and Robert Thompson of Denton; four great grandchildren: Kaylee, Adalynn, Braydyn, and Jaxson; and two sisters: Betty Tarbutton of Dover, DE and Peggy Kautz of Carlisle, PA. She was preceded in death by two brothers: John Franklin "Sonny" Fluharty and Harry R. Fluharty, Jr.; and an infant sister.

There will be a viewing/visitation from 11 to 12 Noon on Friday, October 23rd, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 in the Concord Cemetery.

If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 20, 2020.
