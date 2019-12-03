|
|
|
Nancy Lee Burrows of Easton, MD died on Saturday November 30, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She was 80.
Nancy was born on October 10, 1939, the daughter of the late Charles DeClyde Williamson and Sylvan Mae Lemmon. Nancy was a 1957 graduate of Easton high school and was still regularly catching up with her classmates to go out to lunch. For many years, Nancy was a seamstress and worked for several establishments like McCords and Todd Creations. In addition to working as a seamstress, she sewed all her own curtains, bed covers and mended all her family's clothes herself. Nancy was also a homemaker and passed her love of sewing on to her three daughters. She had a flare for decorating the house and loved the occasional camping trip to Chincoteague.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her twin sisters Jessie and Bessie Williamson and her daughter Pamela Jane Baynard. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Denny Willson Burrows of Easton, MD, daughters, Brenda Lynne (Rodney) Barrow of Tilghman, MD and Wanda Lee (Mark) Swartz of Easton, MD, sisters, Alice Davidson (John), Dorothy Kidwell, Edna Truitt and Ellen Kalusick and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A service will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 12pm at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, with a visitation one hour prior from 11 AM - 12 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Talbot Hospice 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601 or www.talbothospice.org/donate. Online condolences may be made to www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 4, 2019