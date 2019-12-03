Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Burrows
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lee (Williamson) Burrows

Send Flowers
Nancy Lee (Williamson) Burrows Obituary
Nancy Lee Burrows of Easton, MD died on Saturday November 30, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She was 80.

Nancy was born on October 10, 1939, the daughter of the late Charles DeClyde Williamson and Sylvan Mae Lemmon. Nancy was a 1957 graduate of Easton high school and was still regularly catching up with her classmates to go out to lunch. For many years, Nancy was a seamstress and worked for several establishments like McCords and Todd Creations. In addition to working as a seamstress, she sewed all her own curtains, bed covers and mended all her family's clothes herself. Nancy was also a homemaker and passed her love of sewing on to her three daughters. She had a flare for decorating the house and loved the occasional camping trip to Chincoteague.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her twin sisters Jessie and Bessie Williamson and her daughter Pamela Jane Baynard. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Denny Willson Burrows of Easton, MD, daughters, Brenda Lynne (Rodney) Barrow of Tilghman, MD and Wanda Lee (Mark) Swartz of Easton, MD, sisters, Alice Davidson (John), Dorothy Kidwell, Edna Truitt and Ellen Kalusick and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A service will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 12pm at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, with a visitation one hour prior from 11 AM - 12 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Talbot Hospice 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601 or www.talbothospice.org/donate. Online condolences may be made to www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -