EASTON - Nancy Lee Colburn, loving mother and grandmother, passed from this life on Jan. 17, 2019, at UMSMC at Easton, at the age of 73. Nancy was born on April 10, 1945, in Newark, N.Y., the daughter of the late Oliver Colburn and Sarah Kooman.
Nancy lived most of her life in Maryland. She worked for many years at Wheaton Tubing and for many more years at Waverly Press until becoming disabled.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Rhonda L. Beecher of Easton; her grandchildren, Brian Beecher of Easton, Heather Beecher of Queenstown, Brandon Cecil of Centreville; and two great-grandchildren, Sage Beecher and Sophia Showacre.
Nancy was predeceased by her beloved friend, Ms. Bonnie Kelly.
A Celebration of Life for Nancy is being held on March 23, 2 p.m. at the American Legion, Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019