EASTON - Nancy Lee (Frantum) Errickson, 76, of Easton, MD, passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. She was born on May 3, 1942 in Baltimore, MD. After she retired from Walmart, she spent her time enjoying her family, God, watching the Orioles, and of course, all her Facebook friends. She was a member of Bay Country Church in Cambridge, MD.
She is survived by Randolph Errickson, of Easton; daughters: Randi (Donald) Jones, of Cambridge; Mary (Gary) LeCompte, of Vienna; son, Ronald (Brenda), of Charlestown, W.Va.; grandchildren: Heather Errickson, of Preston; Ashley (Matt) Quicke, of Easton; Megan Helsel, of Cambridge; Kara Jones, of Hurlock; as well as 10 great grandchildren; brothers: John Frantum, of Manchester, TN; Robert Keyser, of CO; James Keyser, of CO; William (Barbara) Keyser, of Cordova; Harry (Debbie), of Easton; Larry (Carol) Keyser, of Trappe; a sister, Peggy Nutter, of CO; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death was her son, Scott Errickson.
As Nancy has donated her body to the Maryland Board of Anatomy, there will be a Celebration of her Life when she returns home.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 6, 2019
