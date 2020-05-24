Nancy Miller Jacobs
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Miller Jacobs, 90, of Denton, MD, formally of Linthicum, MD, passed away at

Arcadia Assisted Living, May 19, 2020 of natural causes.

A resident of Denton for 8 years, Nancy was born in Baltimore on December 25, 1929.

She was raised in Gambrills, MD by her parents Calvin and Catharine Miller who ran

the Post Office and General Store. Nancy recalled many times while working in the

store, she was rewarded with a few pieces of candy, which she always put in her

pocket and enjoy throughout the day. As a teenager, she volunteered and was trained

for the war effort as a civilian plane spotter and performed these duties at a local fire

tower until the end of WWII.

Nancy graduated from high school at St. Mary's Female Seminary-Junior College and

went on to Church Home and Hospital in Baltimore where she studied nursing. She

volunteered to work as a camp nurse in rural Wisconsin during the summer of 1949

and then returned to Church Home and Hospital to complete her RN degree in 1950.

Nancy continued working at the hospital as a surgical nurse until she married George

C. Jacobs in 1954.

Nancy and George lived in Baltimore their first year together, then purchased a home in

Linthicum Heights to start a family. Nancy put her nursing career on hold but

volunteered for a number of years with Meals on Wheels, was active in her children's

school and in the neighborhood. She returned to nursing in 1972 to work at Johns

Hopkins' Pediatric Oncology and Clinic in Baltimore, retiring in 1994. Throughout the

years, Nancy and George developed a circle of friends in Linthicum with whom they

routinely socialized, building a lifetime of memories.

After retirement, Nancy and George, relocated to the Eastern Shore of Virginia, where

their new home quickly became the gathering place for family and friends. Years later

they moved to Seaford, DE to be closer to family, eventually settling in Denton.

Throughout their marriage, Nancy and George enjoyed camping and traveling with their

family. Summers were always special as this was the time they visited relatives all over

the United States.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband George, to whom she was married for

59 years; her brother, William C. Miller and her parents. She is survived by her children

- Sarah Sheckells (Gary), John W. Jacobs (Ann), Edith Councilman (Michael), Ruth

Menefee (Daniel); her grandchildren - LCDR Brian Sheckells (Michelle), Major John

Sheckells, James Councilman (Sarah), Catharine Jacobs, Robert Jacobs.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to

the Caroline County Senior Center, Suite 127, 403 South 7th Street, Denton, MD,

21629

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home, PA
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved