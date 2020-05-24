Nancy Miller Jacobs, 90, of Denton, MD, formally of Linthicum, MD, passed away at



Arcadia Assisted Living, May 19, 2020 of natural causes.



A resident of Denton for 8 years, Nancy was born in Baltimore on December 25, 1929.



She was raised in Gambrills, MD by her parents Calvin and Catharine Miller who ran



the Post Office and General Store. Nancy recalled many times while working in the



store, she was rewarded with a few pieces of candy, which she always put in her



pocket and enjoy throughout the day. As a teenager, she volunteered and was trained



for the war effort as a civilian plane spotter and performed these duties at a local fire



tower until the end of WWII.



Nancy graduated from high school at St. Mary's Female Seminary-Junior College and



went on to Church Home and Hospital in Baltimore where she studied nursing. She



volunteered to work as a camp nurse in rural Wisconsin during the summer of 1949



and then returned to Church Home and Hospital to complete her RN degree in 1950.



Nancy continued working at the hospital as a surgical nurse until she married George



C. Jacobs in 1954.



Nancy and George lived in Baltimore their first year together, then purchased a home in



Linthicum Heights to start a family. Nancy put her nursing career on hold but



volunteered for a number of years with Meals on Wheels, was active in her children's



school and in the neighborhood. She returned to nursing in 1972 to work at Johns



Hopkins' Pediatric Oncology and Clinic in Baltimore, retiring in 1994. Throughout the



years, Nancy and George developed a circle of friends in Linthicum with whom they



routinely socialized, building a lifetime of memories.



After retirement, Nancy and George, relocated to the Eastern Shore of Virginia, where



their new home quickly became the gathering place for family and friends. Years later



they moved to Seaford, DE to be closer to family, eventually settling in Denton.



Throughout their marriage, Nancy and George enjoyed camping and traveling with their



family. Summers were always special as this was the time they visited relatives all over



the United States.



Nancy was preceded in death by her husband George, to whom she was married for



59 years; her brother, William C. Miller and her parents. She is survived by her children



- Sarah Sheckells (Gary), John W. Jacobs (Ann), Edith Councilman (Michael), Ruth



Menefee (Daniel); her grandchildren - LCDR Brian Sheckells (Michelle), Major John



Sheckells, James Councilman (Sarah), Catharine Jacobs, Robert Jacobs.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to



the Caroline County Senior Center, Suite 127, 403 South 7th Street, Denton, MD,



21629



