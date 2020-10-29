Nancy Devers Shaw exited this world on Saturday, September 26th, quietly and on her own schedule, from her room at Heartfields at Easton. Born in San Francisco, California to Frank and Marguerite Devers on March 5th, 1928, Nancy grew up in San Marino, outside Los Angeles. She spent a happy childhood enjoying family, friends and the outdoors. Highlights included trips to Balboa and Catalina Islands, taking in horse races at Santa Anita and Del Mar race tracks, and visits to Sequoia National Park. Nancy was an enthusiastic Campfire Girl and an avid participant in Mexican dancing.



Attending the University of New Mexico and in the late 1940s, Nancy relished sorority life as a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. Sadly, she lost her father in late 1947. In 1948, on a blind date, she met a dashing and persistent young Army officer named Harry Shaw. Soon the two were a steady couple, and on April 16, 1949 they tied the knot. Little did they know they would be together for 71 years.



A resilient Army wife, Nancy patiently endured the family's frequent moves and Harry's 15-month stint in post-war Korea. She and Harry had four children, and Nancy was a loving and attentive mother. Over the years, she developed great skill in the home arts of cooking (Her pumpkin chiffon pie recipe is credited with bringing feuding family members back together), sewing and gardening. Among other pursuits, Nancy volunteered as a Cub Scout den mother and enjoyed tennis.



In 1984, Nancy and Harry retired to a charming home on the water in Easton. Nancy made many new friends and was appreciated for her humor, insight and wit. In her golden years, Grandma Shaw (á la Moses) discovered a talent for painting. For many years, a spot was kept open for her in a painting class at Chesapeake College, and she was an enthusiastic member of the Academy Art Museum. Nancy also enjoyed music and theater. She continued to develop her gardening abilities, and with Harry's help spent many happy hours designing, constructing and maintaining an impressive formal garden. Nancy was active in the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Easton.



Nancy is survived by her brother Jim, four children (Ann, Katherine, Jim and Andy), two granddaughters, and seven great-grandchildren. She leaves a great void in all our lives, but we are compensated by many warm memories of a wonderful mother and loyal friend.



Interment with Harry will occur at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



