Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Nancy Hunter, lover of people, artist, gardener and knitter died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at age 99. Her indomitable spirit bowed to a worn out body. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 11 a.m. at Christ Church, 103 Willow St., St. Michaels, Md.

Nancy was born on Jan. 3, 1920, in Decatur, Ill., the only one of five children born in a hospital. She grew up with her parents, Mildred (Wilkinson) and Marshall Stookey; sisters, Margaret Hurst, Mary Elizabeth Owen, Marcia Cole; and brother, Daniel Stookey, on a large farm started by her great grandfather.

She began her education in a one-teacher school, graduated from Decatur High School and received a degree from James Millikin University. Nancy taught home economics for one year before marrying Albert E. Hunter upon his graduation from West Point in 1942.

Nancy and Al lived in Japan, Germany, and numerous states during Al's military career, and her exposure to the variety in art and culture prompted an interest in art. Aware of this, her husband surprised her in the early 1950s with the gift of a portable paint kit containing canvases, brushes, oil paints and a palette. Despite the responsibilities of raising children, she began to paint, taking lessons in various places where they lived.

Nancy's husband retired as a brigadier general, and they moved to Bozman, where, with the children now grown, she devoted more time to her art. Impatient because of the long waiting time for oil paints to dry, she began using acrylic paints. Nancy described her painting style as realism, although some of her earlier work tended toward impressionism. She and Al loved welcoming family and friends at her beloved Pied a Terre, as well as traveling the world. Both devoted gardeners, they raised gorgeous flowers and vegetables.

When she moved to Londonderry in Easton at 90, Nancy brought her favorite roses and continued gardening on a smaller scale. She discovered yoga and joined every class. She loved singing in Jammers, a chorus of which she was an original member. She also loved participating in Londonderry quiz games, fashion shows, regattas, Bubbles and parties. A special treat were the Saturday morning coffees with friends at the now defunct News Center.

Nancy had read voraciously since learning to read, and her home had been filled with books of all kinds: novels and mysteries, art history, plant and bird books. Unable to read her beloved books because of macular degeneration, she enthusiastically listened to digital books.

We celebrate a special life lived fully right to the very last hours.

Nancy is survived by three of her children, Marsha, James and Melissa Hunter-Kilmer (her eldest son Thomas having died in 2013); daughter-in-law, Lorraine Cross; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many cherished friends. Published in The Star Democrat on July 7, 2019