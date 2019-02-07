CORDOVA - Nancy V. Harrington of Cordova, Md., passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Talbot Hospice in Easton. She was 59. Let it be known that Nancy fought a courageous three-year struggle with pancreatic cancer. Nancy never gave in nor did she give up.

She was born on May 3, 1959, in Easton, Md., the daughter of the late Julian Hopkins and Anita Morris Hopkins of Easton.

Nancy graduated from St. Michaels High School with the class of 1977. She later graduated from Towson State University with a degree in health sciences. She was married on Dec. 27, 1981, to Bruce Harrington, and they made their home in Cordova, Md.

Nancy was a homemaker. She loved raising her family, cooking, gardening, growing tomatoes and quilting. After her children were grown, she assisted her husband in the family contracting business. An avid tennis player, she was a member of the USTA. She loved to entertain; her dinner party invitations were highly sought after by her family and friends.

Nancy loved growing up on the family farm "Solitude." This is where she developed her love of gardening and the outdoors.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Bruce Harrington of Cordova; two sons, Jameson Harrington and his partner Renee of Cambridge, Porter Harrington of Cordova; her mother, Anita Hopkins of Easton; one sister, Julie Hopkins and her husband Steve Holtzholb of Covington, La.; a dear family friend, Scotti LeCates of Easton; her nieces, Ashley Hopkins, Patty Burke-McQuay, Sasha Simonson; her nephew, David Cherry; and her sisters-in-law, Kim Simonson and Kim Hopkins.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Hopkins; and one sister, Linda Morris Hopkins.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m. at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in St. Michaels. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Church. Burial will be private.

After the service, a gathering for remembrance will be held at 208 Mulberry St., St. Michaels, Md.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Johns Hopkins University c/o Pancreatic Cancer Research, Johns Hopkins Hospital, 600 N. Wolfe St., Carnegie 417, Baltimore, MD 21287.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home - Ostrowski Chapel, St. Michaels.

Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com. Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary