CAMBRIDGE - Naomi B. Trego, 89, of Cambridge, Md. passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at her home. She was born in Baltimore on August 6, 1929 and was a daughter of the late Bernard and Edna Geoghegan Brown.

Mrs. Trego graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1948. On Feb. 8, 1952, she married F. Read Trego, who passed away on Jan. 27, 2015. She worked for Coca Cola Company for over 25 years and later worked with her husband at Trego Construction Company. Mrs. Trego enjoyed shopping, traveling, and going out to eat. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.

She is survived by a son, Michael Trego and wife Donna, of Cambridge; a granddaughter, Michelle Trego, of Pocomoke City; two sisters: Peggy Merrick, of Cambridge; Diane Gang and husband William, of Hurlock; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. Trego is preceded in death by a brother, Russell Brown.

Pallbearers will be members of the family.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 15, 12:30 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, with Rev. A. Delmer Willey Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary