|
|
Natalie M. Caccia, 86, passed away on February 3, 2020.
She was born on December 8,1933 in Bronx, NY, daughter of the late Michael J. Stolfi and Lucy M. Mastriano. Mrs. Caccia attended Walton High School, graduating class of 1951. She then attended St. John's University and Elizabeth Seton College.
On October 10, 1954 she married Benedict A. Caccia. They later moved to Mount Vernon, and then in 1962, she and her family moved to Hastings on Hudson, NY, where they spent the next 32 years. While living in Hastings, Natalie was an active volunteer with local churches, schools and hospitals and worked as a real estate agent for 16 years.
In 1994 she and Ben retired to Easton, MD. Mrs. Caccia was active in Pets on Wheels, Trinity Cathedral, Talbot County Democratic Women's Club, Talbot County Democratic Forum and numerous activities at Londonderry Retirement Community, including the "Bubbles Club" and leading the "100's" Trivia team to many victories. She was also renowned for her delicious Limoncello cakes which she provided on many occasions.
Mrs. Caccia is survived by two children, Edward Caccia and wife Nancy, Joanne Dial and husband Bob; sister, Barbara Motta; grandchildren, Stacie L. Banfield and husband John, John Delango, Emily Caccia, and Molly Caccia; great grandchildren, Jacqueline Huck, Julia Huck and Gianni Delango and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Ben, her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Delango predeceased her.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. The funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Trinity Cathedral, 315 Goldsborough St, Easton. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Trinity Cathedral in Easton. For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020