Natalie M. Horst passed away peacefully on January 19th. 2020 in Easton, Md. She was 93.

Born in Baltimore, Mrs. Horst began her real estate career in the early 1970's. She moved to the Eastern Shore in the 1980's, first to Cambridge and then to Easton. "Miss Natalie" as she was known to her customers took great pride in helping families become first time home owners. She enjoyed crafts, gardening and decorating. Mrs. Horst is survived by her son Eric Horst of Easton, Md. Another son David passed away in 1974. Memorial contributions may be made to The Dixon House 108 N. Higgins St Easton, Md 21601. Funeral services will be private.
Published in The Star Democrat from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020
