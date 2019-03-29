OXFORD - Nellie Christine (Glasser) Scott of Oxford, MD, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019 at the home of her stepdaughter, Beverly A. Van Schaik (Jeff) in Laurel, DE. She was 67 years old.

Born on a U.S. Airbase in Frankfurt, Germany on April 14, 1951, Mrs. Scott was the daughter of the late Gerald Cohen Jr. and Bernice Brashear Cohen. Her first husband, Paul Wilson Glasser, died Oct. 31, 1984; and her second husband, Ira Jackson Scott, died Feb. 2, 2017.

She spent her early childhood in many locations, travelling with her family following her father's military career. The family found their permanent home in Oxford, MD. She is a 1969 graduate of Easton High School. As an adult, she chose again to travel. She and her first husband traveled the Caribbean on a sailboat running charters for many years before choosing to return permanently to her hometown of Oxford where she enjoyed the rest of her life.

In addition to her step daughter, Mrs. Scott is survived by two sisters: Geri Sue Falcone (Leonard), of Irvin, Kentucky; Sally Evans, of St. Cloud, FL; a niece, Hillary Evans; and a nephew, Kyle Evans.

By Mrs. Scott's request, there are no services.

To offer online condolences, please visit: moorefuneralhomepa.com. Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary