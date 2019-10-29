|
Nellie M. Leonard, 89, passed away on October 26, 2019 at Talbot Hospice House.
She was born in October 15, 1930 in Claiborne, MD, the daughter of the late Edward and Carrie Cummings Tyler.
She was the true homemaker. She took great pride in raising her family and adored her grandchildren.
Mrs. Leonard is survived by her husband of 72 years, Joseph J. "Jerry" Leonard, her son, Joseph J. Leonard, Jr. and his wife, Carol, two grandchildren; Danny and John Leonard, her brother, James Tyler and wife Janice and sisters-in-law; Virginia Tyler and Erma Tyler, and lots of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sister; Edward Tyler, George Tyler, Laura Bailiff, twins, Les and Lawrence and Frank Tyler, granddaughter, Carrie Leonard and sister-in-law, Dorothy Tyler.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 11 AM - 1 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. A chapel service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 2 PM at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 30, 2019