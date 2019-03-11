EASTON - Nelson Leroy Ireland died on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his home. He was 88.

He was born on Dec. 28, 1930 in Trappe, MD, the son of the late Herbert Ellsworth Ireland and Bessie Covey Ireland.

On Jan. 1, 1957, he married the former Louise Bridges in Trappe, MD, and they made their home in Easton since 1958. He was employed as a carpenter.

Leroy served honorably in the Maryland National Guard Corp. from 1949 thru 1957 in Company F, 115 Infantry Region, 29th Infantry Division.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Easton.

Leroy is survived by his wife, Louise Bridges Ireland; children: Linda Lee George and her husband Doug, of Easton; Lois Annette Ireland Huggins and her husband Pierre, of Herndon, VA; Leslie Hugh Ireland and his wife Lori Ann, of Chicago, IL; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a sister, Frances Denbeck. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister; and brothers: Hazel Ireland Willis, Fred E. Ireland, John Samuel Ireland, and Phillip Earl Ireland.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13 at the First Baptist Church of Easton, 115 Idlewild Ave., Easton, where friends may call one-hour prior from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be at Spring Hill Cemetery in Easton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton, MD 21601.

For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.