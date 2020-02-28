|
|
Nettie Marie Robinson passed on from this life on February 26, 2020, just a few days after her 95th birthday in Denton, Maryland.
She was born Nettie Marie Wooters, named for her mother, on February 16, 1925 in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania. Nettie was the fifth of seven children born to Harry and Nettie Wooters who had moved to Pennsylvania from their homeland on the Eastern Shore of Maryland during the early part of the century. Nettie, along with her siblings, was a child of the Great Depression and she shared the stories of the hardships faced with fortitude and faith during the 1930s. Her family remained attached to their roots on the Eastern Shore and when she was barely thirteen years old, she was sent back to Caroline County to live with and care for her maternal grandparents on their farm.
She was a hard-working farm girl who in her early teens learned to drive a team of mules hitched to a wagon and milk cows with a bucket in hand. Nettie married during the World War and over the years bore seven children of her own including five sons and two daughters.
Later in her life she trained to work as a geriatric nurse's aide. Nettie continued to work tirelessly and committed for many years at House in the Pines and William Hill Manor in Easton.
Much later she remarried to James Robinson of Easton, settled into their home on Trippe Avenue and enjoyed many years of travel within the US and around the world. Nettie's fondness for picture taking eventually created many albums rich with the images and memories of her travels with Jim, her family, and her friends and community. Nettie and Jim were members of the congregation of Easton's St. Mark's Methodist Church, where she embraced a community within a community. Well after retirement, she remained ever on the go, as a volunteer and active in her circle and community including the Easton Senior Center, the local Food Pantry, the St. Mark's Women's Prayer Circle, and the St. Mark's consignment shop among others. Nettie related that her love for volunteering and reaching out to others actually started during World War II when she along with many American school children wrote regular letters of support and encouragement to US soldiers serving overseas.
Nettie Robinson lived by the creed and faith of genuine Christian values of compassion, selflessness, generosity, tolerance, and modesty. She will be fondly and lovingly remembered, respected, and dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughters Virginia Lee Clarke of Princess Anne, MD, Diane Cain of Dover, DE, and sons Patrick Swann of Istanbul, Turkey and Calvin Clark of Hobbs, MD, six grandchildren and a sister Ruth Sheldon of Greensboro, MD.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her sons, Michael, Joseph and Melvin.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 5th at 11am at St. Marks United Methodist Church in Easton, MD. Friends may call one-hour prior. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Neighborhood Service Center, 126 Port Street, Easton, MD 21601.
For online condolences please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 1, 2020