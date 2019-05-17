Home

Newton Allen Williams

Newton Allen Williams Obituary
On May 13, 2019, Newton Allen Williams, a long time Towson Attorney, dear father of Kathleen Noelle Williams, Brian Christopher Williams (Missy Maule); former husband of Sally Williams Ehmer. He is also survived by other loving family and friends.
Service and interment private. Please omit flowers.
Memorials in his name may be made to Mt. St. Joseph High School Scholarship Fund, 4403 Frederick Rd., Baltimore, MD 21229.
Arrangements by the family-owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home Inc.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 9, 2019
