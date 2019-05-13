Services Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A. 106 West Sunset Avenue Greensboro , MD 21639 (410) 482-8914 Resources More Obituaries for Nicholas Panuzio Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nicholas Arthur Panuzio

Obituary Condolences Flowers ST. MICHAELS - Nicholas Arthur Panuzio, 83, of St. Michaels, Maryland, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, from complications following surgery.

He was born to the late Nicholas L. and Carmella (Petrucelli) Panuzio on October 28, 1935 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Along with his sister, Marie, he grew up in the depression era, and learned from his father and mother a strong work ethic, as well as a sense of kindness, responsibility, and civic duty.

After attending public schools in Bridgeport, he was a graduate of Central High School and the University of Bridgeport, where he served as an Administrator for several years, served on its Board of Trustees for many years, elected Lifetime Trustee by its Board, and received Honorary Doctorates in Law, and in Humane Letters.

He began his political career by winning an election to serve in the Connecticut State House. He then served as a two-term mayor of Bridgeport, Connecticut, where he won his first election by nine votes running as a Republican in a city where 70 percent of the registered voters were Democrats. He also ran for governor of Connecticut in 1974.

He moved his family to Fairfax, Virginia in 1975, after being appointed by President Gerald Ford to serve as the U.S. Commissioner of Public Buildings for the General Services Administration. He was responsible for the construction, leasing, management, and protection of all federal buildings in the United States, including several presidential libraries.

Following the presidential appointment, he served as an advisor to Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. From 1981 to 1996, Panuzio was the chairman and CEO of Black, Manafort, Stone and Kelly, a Public Affairs Company. After running a public affairs company for several years following his retirement from BMSK, he founded Panuzio & Giordano Public Affairs with partner David Giordano in 2003; among his numerous clients, he continued lobbying efforts for his beloved Bridgeport for many years until shortly before his passing.

In addition to his professional careers in public affairs and government, he was very active in local political and civic activities. He served as the Republican County Chairman in both Fairfax Co., VA, and in Talbot Co., MD; he was an active parishioner at St. Michaels Mission and member of the Finance Council at Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church; he was awarded an Order of Merit from the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington; served on the Town of St. Michaels, MD Housing Authority; and chaired the Housing Commission of Talbot County, MD. He also was a leader in the Connecticut Jaycees, and he was a member of the Country Club of Fairfax (VA), Mt. Vernon Country Club (VA), and the Miles River Yacht Club in St. Michaels.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gretchen, whom he married in 1994, and who passed away in 2017. He also is predeceased by his parents; his sister, Marie; and his brother, Louis.

He is survived by his daughter, Susan Ann, and her husband, Joseph P. Underwood of Fairfax, VA; and his two sons, Nicholas A. Panuzio, Jr., of Woodbridge, VA; and Thomas E. Panuzio of Salt Lake City, Utah. He also is survived by step-son Garrett Gunter and his wife Debbie of Missoula, Mont.; and his step-daughter, Holli Hayes of Alexandria, VA. The joys of his life were his grandchildren, Matthew Underwood and his wife Ashley of Newport News, VA; Michael Underwood of Beaver, Pa.; Anthony Panuzio and Christopher Panuzio of Salt Lake City, Utah; Mackenzie Vogel, of Delaware, and Reid Panuzio of Woodbridge, VA; Jack Gunter and his wife Cali of Fort Collins, Colo.; Luke Gunter and his fiancÃ© Amanda Linsley, of Missoula, Mont.; and Collin Hayes and Riley Hayes of Alexandria, Va.; He had a special joy for Reba Underwood, Beau Gunter, and Knox Gunter, his three great-grandchildren. He also is survived by his first wife, June A. Panuzio of Toano, Virginia.

Throughout his career, Nick's employees, whether assistants or executives, received the same care and attention. He championed the idea of a leader who was humble, empathetic, and caring to the needs of all. He also had a keen appreciation for civic responsibility, while constantly understanding that a true leader must possess the full support and love of his associates, partners, family, and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Michaels Mission Catholic Church in St. Michaels, Maryland on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, P.A.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be sent in his memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org/â€Ž

