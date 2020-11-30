Nicholas "Nick" DeNiro Brach passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 9, 2020, while on a work trip in Nashville, Tennessee.Nicholas was born on Dec. 18, 1985, to Victoria Milhollan and John Brach Sr., of Easton, Maryland. He was a 2003 graduate of Easton High School and then attended Chesapeake College. He spent the past few years working diligently with B&G Blinds of Annapolis, Maryland.Nicholas was beloved by all his family and was known among his friends as a charismatic, kind and loving individual. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Nick had a passion for movies, directors and actors. He never left a movie before the ending credits. He also loved to create modern and pop art and was a music cultural enthusiast. Nicholas will be remembered for his wit that was unmatchable and his sense of humor that could always help light up a room with laughter. He loved sharing his knowledge and passions with those around him, especially his siblings.He is survived by his mother and stepfather Victoria and Eric Milhollan; siblings EJ, Ashton, Brian and Pippa; by his brother John Brach (Rhianna) and niece McKenna Brach; his father John F. Brach Sr. and stepmother Darby Brach; siblings Amber Duffy, Jacob Brach, Shane Ratliff and Lauren Schultz (Brandon); nieces and nephews; his grandmother Joyce Scharch of Easton; grandparents Janet and David Duffy of Morehead City, NC and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandfathers James H. Scharch and Patrick J. Mastronardi and great-grandparents Elvin and Sue Snowden of Kent Island. Due to COVID, a celebration of life will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Evolve Life Centers, 2528 Mountain Road, Pasadena, MD 21122 or evolvelifecenters.com
