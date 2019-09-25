|
Nicholas "Nick" R. Brohawn, 39, of Cambridge passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore. He was born in Cambridge on March 28, 1980 and was a son of Steven and Barbara Brohawn.
Nick graduated from Cambridge South Dorchester High School class of 1998. At the time of his passing, he was working for Fairview Estate in Talbot County. Nick enjoyed surfing, soccer, and spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife Angela Brohawn of Cambridge, four children Kaia Moelin, Kaiu Brohawn, Keiran Brohawn and Kingston Brohawn, his parents Steve and Barbie Brohawn of Cambridge, a brother Stevie Brohawn and wife Cristi of Hurlock, and a sister Amy Howard and husband CJ of Cambridge, a brother in law JD Lake and wife Marina of Ocean City and a sister in law Ashley and her husband Nick of Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews. Nick is preceded in death by his grandparents, an uncle Hubert Brohawn, Jr. and a cousin Kim Brohawn.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 1 pm at Open Bible Church in Cambridge with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth and Rev. Dana Porter Ashton officiating. Family will receive friends from 11 to 1. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Nicholas Brohawn Memorial Fund, c/o 1880 Bank attn. Lisa Herbert, 304 High Street, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 26, 2019