Norma Jean Ringgold of Chester, MD, passed away on February 4, 2020 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton. She was 80.
Bon on September 4, 1939 in Grasonville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Norman Anand Hilda Ann Hunter Anderson. She grew up in Grasonville on Perry's Corner Road and graduated from Stevensville High School. Norma Jean Married Captain Jack Ringgold and the lived in Chester and later moved to Dominion. Along with her husband she owned and operated J.B. Ringgold Seafood and Mrs. Jean & Jack Seafood. Norma Jean also enjoyed metal detecting in the tributaries along the shores of the bay with her husband John at her side.
Norma Jean is survived by three sons; John B. Ringgold, Jr; Richie Ringgold and Tad Ringgold; seven grandchildren; Josh, Jesse, Jeremy, Tad, Glenis, Emily and Roo a great grandchildren Jayden, Meadow, Conner; siblings Norman Anderson, Jr, Linda Stevens, David Anderson and Cathy Nash. She was predeceased by her husband John B. Ringgold; granddaughter Crystal Ringgold; and sister Joann Fantini.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD, where a service will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11 am. Burial will follow in Stevensville Cemetery.
