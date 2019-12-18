|
|
Norma Lee Jackson, 77, a longtime residence of the Neck District passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. She was born in Baltimore on September 3, 1942 and was a daughter of the late Mary Inez Bennett Ruark and Howard Granville.
Mrs. Jackson attended schools in Hudson and Cambridge. On June 19, 1959, she married Donald H. Jackson. She worked and retired from Airpax. Mrs. Jackson enjoyed singing, painting, sketching and writing poetry. She also enjoyed watching game shows, shopping and reading.
She is survived by her husband Donald Jackson, her children Mark Jackson, Kimberly Sims (Michael), Sandy Geoghegan, Teressa Reeves (Tim), eight grandchildren Katie Caballero (Anthony), Jeremy Bogle (Misty), Carly Geoghegan (Seth Thomas), Ian Keyes, Paige Reeves, Aaron Geoghegan, Brooke Reeves and Joe Reeves, seven great grandchildren Lilly, Damian, Lucy, Hagan, Odin, Aeris and Bandon and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Mrs. Jackson is preceded in death by a son Jody Jackson, a granddaughter Hope Jackson, a sister Peggy Nelson and a brother Granville Ruark.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Pastor Nan Duerling officiating. Interment will follow at Spedden Seward Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Spedden United Methodist Church, c/o Connie Johnson, 1730 Town Point Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 20, 2019