Norma Mae Jenkins of Laurel, DE departed life on June 1, 2020, at the age of 80. She was born September 20, 1939 at Easton Memorial Hospital to Roland Jenkins and Ernestine (Fletcher) Jenkins.
Norma attended Loockerman High School and soon got married to Gilbert Samuel Jenkins. She was working in child care then later started working at Black n Decker. After many years, she retired. She enjoyed going fishing, reading the Bible, doing crossword puzzles, and giving lectures.
She is survived by her children, Kevin Jenkins (Andrea,Federalsburg, MD) and Wayne Jenkins Sr (Hurlock, MD). One son n law, Dewayne Camper. Five grandchildren, Antoine Hudson (Hurlock, MD), Yvonne Camper ( Sailsbury, MD), Danielle Jenkins (Baltimore,MD), Wayne Jenkins Jr. (Hurlock, MD), and Diamond Jenkins (Dover, DE). Four great-grandchildren, Bre'Onna Hudson, Ta'Majah Hudson, Javeon Hudson all of (Hurlock, MD), and Tyron Anderson (Sailsbury, MD). Three sisters, Mary Jane Frazier (Laurel, DE), Viola Jenkins (Laurel, DE), and Beverly Jenkins (Cambridge,MD). One great-great-great aunt Marvle Hill.
Norma was preceded in death by her three kids, Donna Camper, Gilbert Jenkins, and Yvonne Jenkins. Three siblings, Reva Jones, Dorothy Jolly, and Roland Jenkins.
She also left behind plenty of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was loved by all her family and friends.
A visitation will be held at Famptom Funeral Home on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 12-2. Funeral services will be private. Due restrictions surrounding COVID-19, we will be only allowing 10 people in the facility at a time. We thank you for your understanding.
Services entrusted to Framptom Funeral Home.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 4, 2020.