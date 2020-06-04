Norma Mae Jenkins
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Mae Jenkins of Laurel, DE departed life on June 1, 2020, at the age of 80. She was born September 20, 1939 at Easton Memorial Hospital to Roland Jenkins and Ernestine (Fletcher) Jenkins.

Norma attended Loockerman High School and soon got married to Gilbert Samuel Jenkins. She was working in child care then later started working at Black n Decker. After many years, she retired. She enjoyed going fishing, reading the Bible, doing crossword puzzles, and giving lectures.

She is survived by her children, Kevin Jenkins (Andrea,Federalsburg, MD) and Wayne Jenkins Sr (Hurlock, MD). One son n law, Dewayne Camper. Five grandchildren, Antoine Hudson (Hurlock, MD), Yvonne Camper ( Sailsbury, MD), Danielle Jenkins (Baltimore,MD), Wayne Jenkins Jr. (Hurlock, MD), and Diamond Jenkins (Dover, DE). Four great-grandchildren, Bre'Onna Hudson, Ta'Majah Hudson, Javeon Hudson all of (Hurlock, MD), and Tyron Anderson (Sailsbury, MD). Three sisters, Mary Jane Frazier (Laurel, DE), Viola Jenkins (Laurel, DE), and Beverly Jenkins (Cambridge,MD). One great-great-great aunt Marvle Hill.

Norma was preceded in death by her three kids, Donna Camper, Gilbert Jenkins, and Yvonne Jenkins. Three siblings, Reva Jones, Dorothy Jolly, and Roland Jenkins.

She also left behind plenty of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was loved by all her family and friends.

A visitation will be held at Famptom Funeral Home on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 12-2. Funeral services will be private. Due restrictions surrounding COVID-19, we will be only allowing 10 people in the facility at a time. We thank you for your understanding.

Services entrusted to Framptom Funeral Home.

Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
(410) 754-8888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved