The venue for Ms. Norma Mae Jenkins has been changed to a visitation held at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD, on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 12-2. Funeral services will be private. Due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19, we will only be allowing 10 people in the facility at a time. We thank you for your understanding.



