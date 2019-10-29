|
|
|
Norman F. Cook, Jr. of Selbyville, DE passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center at the age of 85.
Norman was born at the family farm on Laurel Grove Rd., outside of Federalsburg, MD on December 15, 1933. He was the son of the late Norman Cook, Sr. and Bertha Marquardt Carroll. He graduated from Federalsburg High School in 1952, and married Julia Ann Dayton on June 9, 1955.
Upon graduation from Federalsburg High School, Norman left his father's farm and went to work for J. Frank Patchett & Son in Preston, MD as a plumber's helper. He progressed through the ranks, earning his Master Plumber license in 1962. During those years at Patchett's, Norman also learned the electrical and HVAC trades, becoming a Master Electrician some time later. In 1962, Norman became a partner at Lednum & Trice, a plumbing, heating and electrical contracting firm in Hurlock, MD. He eventually bought out his partner, running Lednum & Trice for 25 years before closing his business and becoming an inspector in 1987.
Norman was known as a kind man and a hard worker. He enjoyed being productive and was still working full time as an inspector for Middle Department Inspection Agency at the time of his death.
Norman was a life member of Preston Volunteer Fire Department, previously served as Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 461 in Preston, and was a veteran of the Maryland National Guard.
He is survived by his four children, Caroline Kessler of Abbeville, AL, Jeffrey Cook and his wife Karrie of Kingman, AZ, Stephen Cook and his wife Haydee of Secretary, MD and Stephanie Post and her husband Dale of Preston, MD; nine grandchildren, Kristy Bailey (Major) of Mardela, MD, Bruce Bennett, Jr. (Heather) of Shickshinny, PA, Jeffrey Cook, Jr. (Becca) of Mesa, AZ, Lauren Cook (Jared Drewen) of Phoenix, AZ, Erika Gaglione (Rob) of Germantown, MD, Kara Cook of Federalsburg, MD, Jonathan Cook of Dundalk, MD, Brandon Corbman of Delmar, DE, and Jennifer Post of Preston, MD; seven great-grandchildren, Paxton, Nick, Aidan, Arianna, Jacob, Benjamin-John and Juliann; and a sister Inez Smoker of Newark, DE.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Julia A. Cook and his brother Wayne Cook.
A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at Preston Volunteer Fire Department, 3680 Choptank Rd., Preston, MD on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to be made to Preston Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 44, Preston, MD 21655 or Ken Doyle c/o Boy Scout Troop 461, 22829 Marsh Creek Rd., Preston, MD 21655.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 30, 2019