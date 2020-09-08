1/1
Norman Harding Jr.
1964 - 2020
Norman Burnell Harding, Jr. of Federalsburg passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Tidal Health at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, Delaware. He was 55.

He was born on October 10, 1964 in Easton, Maryland the son of Norman Harding Sr. and Josephine McGrogan Harding of Federalsburg.

After his education, Norman served in the National Guard. He married Dorothy Barrett on October 7, 2011 and they made their home in Eldorado near Federalsburg. He worked as the service manager for Service Tire for many years.

In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife Dorothy Harding of Federalsburg, two children: Brian Grachik and his wife January of Delmar, DE, and Wendy Grachik of Salisbury, MD, two grandchildren: Masyn Lilly and Haven Lilly; two brothers: David Harding and his wife Lisa of Oklahoma City, OK, Joseph Harding and his wife Brenda of Laurel, DE and two nieces Katelyn and Rebekah and a nephew Joel.

A memorial prayer service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. Inurnment will follow in Eldorado Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00. Masks are required for entry and seating will be limited.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the Allen Cancer Center at Nanticoke, 701 Middleford Road, Seaford, DE 19973. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com

Published in The Star Democrat on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
(410) 754-8888
