It is with great sorrow that we share the sad news of the death of our father Norman Hugh Pennypacker, Jr. (Penny) who died of a heart attack November 1, 2019, while having breakfast at his favorite camping spot in Aguirre Springs, New Mexico.
Born on August 4, 1947 to Margaret Ann (Arnett) and Norman Pennypacker, Sr., Norman has two sisters, Brenda Hurley and Nancy Howard; four children, Morgwn (Yanet), Mona, Kit (deceased) and Lillian; and two grandchildren, Kacy and Sebastian.
He spent most of his early years in East New Market, MD, and graduated from North Dorchester High. After military service that took him to the southwest he studied art and photography at UNM in Albuquerque. His interest in the arts drew him to NYC where he thrived in the exciting art scene of 1970s Soho. His love for the water eventually led him back to Maryland and Massachusetts where he spent the rest of his career in the clamming industry. After retiring from life on the water he enjoyed motorcycle trips in the mountains of Virginia where he lived with his son Morgwn and wife Yanet, and cross-country camping trips in his trusty pickup.
Norman's passion for adventure, his bigger than life personality, wicked sense of humor and the amazing sound of his contagious laughter, will be missed by all that knew him. He was a friend to everyone he met. Simply to know him was to love him... and more than likely... to get into some trouble with him.
The family is hosting a Celebration of Life on Saturday, January 11 from 4--7pm at Jimmie & Sooks (upstairs), 527 Poplar St. Cambridge MD. We hope you will gather with us to celebrate Norman's life and share some stories. Everyone welcome.
Published in The Star Democrat from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020