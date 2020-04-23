|
|
Olive Meade Harper, 95, of Cambridge passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her home. She was born in Hoopers Island on March 4, 1925 and was a daughter of the late Gorman and Ruth Simmons.
On October 22, 1943, she married Tawes P. Harper, Sr., who passed away on September 26, 2012. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. Mrs. Harper was a homemaker.
She is survived by two sons Robert Harper and wife Maureen of Blairsville, GA, Tawes P. Harper, Jr. of Cambridge, two grandsons Michael Harper of Cambridge and William Harper of Salisbury, a great grandson Tawes Allen Harper of Easton and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. Harper is preceded in death by a daughter in law Arlene Harper, three sisters Ruth James, Eileen Smith and Ramona Phillips and a brother Victor Simmons.
Services will be private. Interment will be at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Beulah. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the or to Baywater Animal Rescue. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 24, 2020