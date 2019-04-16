CENTREVILLE - Oliver Asbury Stromberg, 88, of Centreville, MD, died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville.

Born Oct. 15, 1930 in Derby, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Asbury and Lilia Stromberg. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and taught high school industrial arts in New York. He enjoyed teaching drivers education to young people and was an avid snow skier. He was also a member of several cycling groups that traveled throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. He had an interest in Native American Indians and would spend months at a time in the western U.S. learning their culture, customs, and traditions.

He was a lifetime member of NRA.

He is survived by his wife, Eunice A. Stromberg; seven children: Barbara Cannistra, Gary Stromberg, Darrell Stromberg, Karen Stromberg, Edmond Stromberg, Daniel Stromberg, Thomas Henry Stromberg; and 10 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 19, 1 p.m. at the Zeller Funeral Home, 110 Main Street, East New Market, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Rev. Michael Casari will officiate. Interment will follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery near Hurlock.