Oliver Patrick "Pat" Grogan passed away on July 22, 2020, at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, four days shy of his 82nd birthday.
He was born on July 26, 1938, in Moate, Co. Westhmeath, Ireland, the son of the late Patrick Joseph Grogan and Margaret Tracey Grogan.
Pat came to the USA on February 25, 1957. He began his service in the Air Force at Lackland AFB, Texas, on March 3, 1957, and served honorably from 1957- 1961, active duty, and two additional years in the reserves. He proudly became a U.S. citizen in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 8, 1962.
Following his military service, Pat made a career in law enforcement as a police officer for Prince George's County, retiring after 23 years. He was especially proud of the work he did as part of the Community Relations Division, where some of his duties included teaching drug awareness and safety programs at the local schools, assembling and distributing food baskets for the county's hungry, collecting Christmas toys for needy children, and running an annual summer camp for school safety patrols.
He earned an A.A. Degree in 1977, from the University of Maryland.
Pat was a proud member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 89, where he served as Chaplain for 40 years. He was a founding member of the Prince George's County Police Drum and Bagpipe Band. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Irish American Club, and the Police Emerald Society.
Pat married his first wife, Grace Marie (DiGennaro) Grogan, on October 17, 1964. They had four children and were married for 27 years before she died in 1991.
He was blessed to find love again and married Regina T. (Arneson) Stitcher on June 28, 2002. They made their home in Easton, Maryland, and were parishioners of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.
Pat is survived by his large, loving family: devoted wife of 18 years, Regina T. Grogan; children, Kathleen G. Rahn (David), Noreen G. Hayden (Tim), Patrick E. Grogan and Maureen G. Saunders (Mark); step-children, Christina Powers (Winter), Lanny Chapman (Kimberly) and John Stitcher (Amy); sixteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Despite the geographical distance, he remained close to his family in Ireland, including siblings, Carmel Egan, Thomas Grogan, Patrick J. "PJ" Grogan, Marie Killeen, and Nollaig Kelly and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Grogan.
A visitation will be held from 12 - 3 and 4 - 7 PM on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 1210 S. Washington St., Easton.
Services on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, will begin at 10:00 AM at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, to include invited speakers from 10:00 -11:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. We hope to be able to provide live streaming for those who cannot attend in person. Details will be provided as they are made available.
Burial will be at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, Maryland, directly following the funeral Mass.
All guests are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pat's honor to the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 89, for the Police Memorial, 2905 Old Largo Rd, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772 and/or Sts. Peter & Paul Building Fund, 7906 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601.
For condolences, to sign the online guest book, and to view the service details, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
