Oliver Wendell Heath, age 86 was born August 6, 1934 son of the late Charles O. Green and Mary Frances Neath. He departed this life peacefully on November 17, 2020 at Corsica Hills Nursing Facility. A walk through viewing will be held in his remembrance on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 9:00Am to 11:00Am at Henry Funeral Home, P.A. Services will be held privately. Condolences may be sent to henryfh.com