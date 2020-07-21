Othmar "Otts" William Schnellenberger, Jr., age 70, Easton, MD
On July 20th, 2020, Otts went to be with the Lord after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Huntingburg, IN in 1949 to Myrtle Marie Schnellenberger, and Othmar "Snell" William Schnellenberger, Sr. Otts grew up on a farm in Indiana and then Louisiana, learning the value of hard work, determination, and discipline, that he would be known for throughout his life.
Otts graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University, with a BS in Chemistry, then later went on to get an MBA from Texas A&M. Throughout his career, he worked in various plant operations and leadership roles in the paper, pulp, and chemical industries in Louisiana, Texas, Kentucky, and New Jersey.
Otts was an avid runner for 40 years, and ran many races, including 4 marathons, the last one at the age of 61 at an amazing time of 3:55. After retiring and moving to Maryland, Otts enjoyed playing golf as a member of the Senior League at Hog Neck Golf Course. He also served at his church, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Oxford, MD. Otts stayed active in the Cooke's Hope HOA, most recently putting his farming background to good use as the Cattle Committee Chairman. One of the activities he took the most pride in, was his volunteer work for Choptank Habitat for Humanity, where he enjoyed working with his hands and helping local families in his community.
Otts is survived by his wife, Jayne Zahorbenski Schnellenberger, his sister Yvonne Schnellenberger Maylon (husband Gary), and brother Mike Schnellenberger, both of Pell City, AL, and his brother Ralph (wife Joan) of Amite, Louisiana, his children: Cheryl Schnellenberger McColgan (husband Peter) of Cincinnati, OH, Sheila Schnellenberger Short (husband Craig) of Pasadena, MD, Erica Schnellenberger of Denver, CO, and Erich Schnellenberger (wife Kristie) and grandchildren Beau and Bain Schnellenberger of Baton Rouge, LA, and many nieces and nephews.
Otts was a wonderful husband, dad, brother, and friend who is loved and will be missed by many. A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, Otts's wishes are that donations be directed to Choptank Habitat for Humanity, www.habitatchoptank.org and Talbot Hospice, www.talbothospice.org.
and Talbot Hospice, www.talbothospice.org
.
Otts's advice for us all: Life and Happiness is a journey, not a destination.
.