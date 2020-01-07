|
Otis James Bramble, 84, of Vienna, died suddenly on Sunday, January 5, 2020.
Born in Cokesbury, he was the son of the late Joseph Edward Bramble and Mary Elizabeth Marine Bramble. He was married 62 years to the love of his life, E. Jean Bowdle Bramble, whom he met in high school. He served his country in the United States Air Force. He retired from Solo Cup Company and returned to his farming roots for the remainder of his life. He enjoyed volunteering his time, and was a member of Reids Grove United Methodist Church, Chicone Ruritans, Hurlock American Legion Post 243, Choptank Lodge 138, and was inducted into the Dorchester County Volunteer Firemen's Association Hall of Fame.
He leaves behind a daughter, Theresa Dotson and husband Thomas of Queen Anne and a son, Arthur Bramble and wife Deanna of Preston; two grandchildren, Leo Wanex ( Mary) and Allison Dotson; a brother, Harry Bramble; a sister, Faye Bramble Hatton; a sister-in-law, Faye Bramble; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; his twin brother, Frederick Bramble and sister Mary Agnes Hall and a great-niece Cristin Carlton.
He will be missed by his family, many friends at Millie's Roadhouse, Hyatt Golf Course, his card playing buddies and all his friends, near and far.
Friends may call on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Reids Grove United Methodist Church from 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:30AM where friends will be received one hour prior to the service. Pastor Joel Beiler will officiate. Interment will follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Beulah. Leo Wanex, Thomas Dotson, Wade Bramble, Richard Bowdle, David Andrews, and Richard Hall will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Otis Bramble to Reids Grove United Methodist Church, c/o Betty Wilson, 5314 Rhodesdale-Vienna Road, Rhodesdale MD 21659 or Hurlock Volunteer Fire Company, P. O. Box 178, Hurlock MD 21643.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 8, 2020